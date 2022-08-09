The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department said Shane Hommel was last seen Monday, Aug. 8 around 4:50 p.m.

AVON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Avon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department said Shane Hommel was last seen Monday, Aug. 8 around 4:50 p.m.

Hommel is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the words "American Boy" on it, blue shorts and black tennis shoes. Deputies said he may be riding a red bicycle.

Deputies said Hommel is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hommel's whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.