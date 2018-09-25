CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) – Charlestown schools will be dismissing students early due to a major water main break.

Greater Clark County Schools said water main break has not been located.

The schools will be dismissed at the following times:

Charlestown High School will dismiss at 10 a.m.

Charlestown Middle School will dismiss at 10:15 a.m.

Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Elementary at 10:45 a.m.

GCCS said the middle school is experiencing phone issues today. Parents and guardians can call 502-974-4793 to reach the school. The GCCS is asking for patience at this time as there may be a high call volume due to early dismissal. CMS parents/guardians can also contact the administration building at 812-283-0701.

The City of Charlestown, Ind. posted on Facebook the break happened in the early morning hours and did not surface to that is why the location of the break remains unknown. The city said they do know it is one of the larger mains.

Crews are using the grid isolation procedure to determine the area of the break. There is no estimated time of repair.

The city said a boil water advisory was issued for everyone on the water system in Charlestown.

© 2018 WHAS-TV