Madison, Indiana police officer dies after longtime cancer battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Madison Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officials say 38-year-old senior patrolman Officer Jeremy Cox died Sunday after a longtime battle with brain cancer.

According to a news release, Cox was diagnosed with the disease five years ago and returned to work to serve the community following his first surgery in 2015.

His cancer apparently returned in late 2019 where Cox underwent a second surgery but was unable to defeat the odds.

“Officer Jeremy Cox was an inspiration to all his fellow law enforcement officers, he showed us how to live with dignity, and enjoy each day as if it was your last. Rest in Peace Officer Jeremy Cox, job well done,” the statement read.

Cox has been with the Madison Police Department since 2007.

Funeral arrangements for the officer has not yet been announced.

Madison, Indiana is about 50-miles north of Louisville.

