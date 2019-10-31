FLOYD COUNTY, Indiana — (WHAS11)-Lane closures are expected on the Sherman Minton Bridge in Floyd County while crews complete overhead beam inspections.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on November 3, in eastbound lanes of I-64, on the lower deck of the bridge.

Lane closures are also possible on the upper deck of the bridge, in westbound lanes of I-64, for additional beam inspections. All closure work is expected to be completed by end of day on Nov. 7, weather permitting.

You are urged to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free throughout the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

