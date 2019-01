LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeastern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say they responded to calls about a man with a gun on Five Point Road in northern Dearborn County.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they say the man pointed a gun at them, so they fired shots at him, hitting him at least once.

Police say the suspect died at the hospital.

His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.