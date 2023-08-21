Indiana's near-total abortion goes into effect after Supreme Court decision

Lawsuits are still in place to challenge the state's near total abortion ban.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban, which was supposed to take effect Aug. 1, went into effect Monday after a Supreme Court decision.

The state's highest court decided not to rehear arguments from the American Civil Liberties Union on whether or not a new law restricting abortions is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court's June decision was certified Monday, allowing the new restrictions to go into place.

Indiana Planned Parenthood clinics had already stopped providing abortions. The clinics remain open, but their abortion care has ended.

Services stopped at the start of August, nearly a year to the day after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed SB1, a near-total abortion ban, even in the earliest stages of pregnancy.

Although they will no longer provide abortion care, Planned Parenthood vows to provide help with access to abortion outside of Indiana.

"We will help arrange their travel and their care in other states, and they will have to travel hundreds of miles to reclaim ownership of their bodies and futures," OB/GYN Dr. Katie McHugh said earlier in August.

Abortions are allowed in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks, although many women are unaware they're pregnant at that point.

They will also be allowed up to 20 weeks for fatal fetal anomalies or to protect the life of the mother. The law limits abortion care to hospitals only.

Planned Parenthood claimed its clinics saw a 25% increase in people traveling into Indiana for abortion care over the past year, since the Dobbs decision. It now has a navigation team in place to help Hoosiers travel out of state.

Jane Henegar, executive director of ACLU of Indiana, released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Today is a dark day in Indiana’s history, as a near-total abortion ban takes effect. We have seen the horrifying impact of bans like this across the country, and the narrow exceptions included in this extreme ban will undoubtedly put Hoosiers’ lives at risk. We will continue to fight in court to clarify and expand upon the current exceptions. Every person should have the fundamental freedom to control their own body and politicians’ personal opinions should play no part in this personal decision."

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita shared the following statement:

"My office promised to defend Indiana's pro-life law, and we have done that every step of the way. Today, the Indiana Supreme Court certified its opinion rejecting a constitutional challenge to Indiana’s pro-life law, which protects the lives of innocent, unborn babies. This is great news for Hoosier life and liberty. We defeated the pro-death advocates who try to interject their views in a state that clearly voted for life."

13News also reached out to IU Health for a statement on the decision. A spokesperson provided the following response: