CROWN POINT, Ind. — Indiana officials say more baby boxes are coming to the state's hospitals and firehouses.

The Post-Tribune reports that Crown Point added one box last week at a firehouse, making a total of six boxes in Northwest Indiana.

Baby boxes are padded, climate-controlled boxes where people can leave newborns safely and anonymously at hospitals or firehouses. Hospital officials say the boxes cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey says three babies have been saved in Northwest Indiana.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state has the highest infant mortality rate in the Midwest at 7.3%.

Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows people to leave newborns at any hospital emergency room, police or fire station without any questioning, risk of arrest or prosecution.