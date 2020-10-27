Indiana State Police issue trick-or-treating tips for parents amid COVID-19 pandemic

Police are sharing their tips to keep families safe this Halloween.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are your kids headed out for trick or treating this Halloween?

COVID-19 has made the experience a little different this year and Indiana State Police are issuing tips on how to keep you and your kids safe.

Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating.

costume so that you can be seen at all times. Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and please practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.

Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

Never enter the house of a stranger and preferably only trick-or-treat at homes that you are familiar to you.

If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask an adult for help.

Have an adult inspect the candy before it is eaten.

If you’re not actively participating in trick-or-treating and are out driving, we ask that you please slow down and drive with caution.

Please follow your local health department and CDC guidelines for personal protective measures. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Everyone is encouraged to make your cloth mask part of the costume!



