MIAMI (WTHR) — A man aboard a carnival cruise line ship died after he fell from a balcony to a deck below as the ship was returning to Miami on Friday.

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed in a statement Tuesday the passenger died on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day trip to the Caribbean.

The statement said the company's care team is continuing to provide support to the guest's family.

Daily Mail reports Brian Rice is a father of two who lived in Indiana. He died after falling from a balcony on the ninth deck to the fifth floor deck.

Carnival also said they cooperated with law enforcement when the ship arrived back in Miami Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Miami-Dade Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man fell from a balcony to a deck below.

Medical staff aboard the ship rendered aid, but the man unfortunately died from his injuries.

The Director of Operations of the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department told USA TODAY that the man died from a blunt force trauma injury and that his death was an accident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to offer assistance to the family.

