New Albany pediatrician and her sons participate in Pfizer vaccine trial

"I knew right away, when Pfizer announced their trials, that I wanted to be in this," Dr. Christy Lane said.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — When the country shut down in March 2020, Dr. Christy Lane felt compelled as a doctor, as a mother, but also a believer in science, to do something. She first started with educational videos for her patients. She spoke about the importance of social distancing, why it's necessary to wear a mask and general facts about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after, she heard about the clinical trials for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A friend of hers was participating, and immediately she felt compelled to sign up.

"I knew right away, when Pfizer announced their trials, that I wanted to be in this," she said.

Without hesitancy, she signed herself up. She began filling out paperwork including waivers and medical history. From the beginning of the process, she wanted to be transparent with those she knew.

"My mission was to share that journey because clearly as a pediatrician I am pro-vaccine and clearly as a human I hate COVID," she said.

Lane received her first shot on July 31, but at the time she wasn't sure whether if she had received a placebo or not. She was notified in December.

"They called me and I jumped up and down, and it was better than having babies," said Lane.

Lane's two sons are also participating in the trial. One is in the 16-17 age range, while the other is the 12-15 age range.

For the next two years, Lane and her boys will continue to document data and information for Pfizer.

►Contact reporter Elle Smith at esmith@whas11.com or on her social media outlets: Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.