Indiana reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases

ISDH is reporting 5,713 new cases for a total of 338,977 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

INDIANA, USA — This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon. Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, November 30

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,713 new COVID-19 cases an 38 deaths Monday, bringing statewide totals to 338,977 cases and 5,456 deaths.

The state's 7-day positivity rate is at 10.8%, down from last week. As of midnight Sunday, 2,777 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19. Only 24% of ICU beds are currently available, with 44.7% of beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

Moderna Inc. is asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection.

Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic. Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December.