JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Chalk art is becoming all the rage with messages of kindness, hope and love.

A group of hand letterers challenged a local calligrapher to put her skills to the test.

Cortlan Waters Bartley started with her driveway but decided to try to get it out in front of more people. She reached out to the Jeffersonville Main Street Association and made their messages come alive.

“I think like a lot of people. I have a regular job that I’m not going to right now. It feels really good for me personally to have something I can do. This is a small thing, but a thing that I can do that maybe will brighten someone else’s day – so I’m going to do it as much as I can.

Bartley says everybody has something that they can do during this time.



It's just a matter of doing it safely and trying to bring joy to other people.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE ON WHAS11.COM