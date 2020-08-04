LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At Floyd Central High School in New Albany, Indiana, a different kind of chalk art is on display.

Seniors at the school recently gathered to decorate their empty parking spaces.

The school is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and for many of the students, the chalk art was a way to say goodbye to one another.

“It was like a chain reaction, one person came out and did it one day and a few more people joined. and we eventually came together and saw that this was one of the last times we could come the actual school building as a class and participate in something together while keeping our distance and we all took inspiration from each other,” Garrett Martin said.

Floyd Central and other schools across Indiana are continuing e-learning through the end of the year.

As long as students meet the course and credit requirements, they will still receive their diploma.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 New

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Healthy at Home Gardening Tips from WHAS11's Chris Williams

Lee Initiative program expands to 15 cities

'Spirit of Giving' Southern Indiana restaurant donates Sunday sales to struggling small businesses impacted by COVID-19

List | Stores put social distancing plans in play to keep customers and workers safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

Embassy Suites in downtown Louisville temporarily closes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Education Department seeks public comment on testing waiver

What's causing the discrepancies in COVID-19 case numbers?