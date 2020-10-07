Judge strikes down Indiana abortion complications report law

Young ruled the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has struck down as unconstitutional an Indiana law that aimed to require reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions.

The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young comes two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature.

Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. Young ruled the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

