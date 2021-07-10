Thousands of visitors expected for annual southern Indiana fall festival

After taking a year off for the coronavirus pandemic, Harvest Homecoming is making a triumphant return in 2021.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A longtime Southern Indiana tradition is back this year - Harvest Homecoming is making a triumphant return for 2021.

The annual festival, recently named Indiana's top Fall Festival, brings in thousands of visitors to New Albany and, after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are ready to welcome people back to the area.

The 52nd year of the family-friendly tradition will run from Oct. 2 through Oct. 10. This year's theme is the "Roaring 20s."

Starting Oct. 7, dozens of art and food vendors will open their booths on Pearl Street, Bank Street and Market Street for guests to visit through the weekend.

"A lot of times people come down here with their family and friends, so it really is a homecoming," said Beth White, the president of the Harvest Homecoming Festival.

The Floyd County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health will be set up at Market and E. 3rd Street to offer vaccines and COVID-19 testing on Thursday and Friday.

Other events scheduled for this year's festival include a pumpkin contest, pageant and a corn hole tournament.

Click here for more information.

MORE INDIANA NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.