NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A group of dedicated volunteers are finding a new way to care for the less fortunate.

The Blessing Box sits outside of Dean Welch’s home on Silver Street with a purpose of keeping food readily accessible.

“We’ve got different types of nutrition bars, cans of sausage – cheese crackers,” Welch said. “We need to have more of them up because we have so many less fortunate around that really need it.”

Welch says the amount of restocking they’ve done speaks to the need of the community.

“It’s hard keeping the box filled,” he said.

The box is kept full so far thanks to volunteers with “We the People of New Albany.”

There are volunteers who go beyond food donations.

“There’s more going on that just passing out food per se – we’re here to help people find housing. We’re here to help people that are wanting help for addiction, for counseling services. Whatever their need may be, we try to meet them where they’re at,” Marcy Garcia said.

Volunteers give with their big hearts, sharing their love thorough a box.

“To be able to serve our people like that, they’ve taught me a brand new type of love,” Garcia added.

We the People of New Albany hosts picnics for the homeless every Sunday.

They tell WHAS11 News they’ll keep working and have some big plans for the future.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.