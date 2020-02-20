INDIANAPOLIS — A tanker exploded on I-465 heading to I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

The semi was hauling 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it erupted in flames. Three good Samaritans pulled him from the flames and he was rushed to the hospital. Police say the driver is in critical condition.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted about the crash, telling drivers to expect long delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

RELATED: One man dead after being struck by train in Oldham County

RELATED: Woman dies after being run over by float in Nyx parade