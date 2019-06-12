GREENVILLE, Indiana — Floyd County Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened sometime around 9:58 p.m. December 5 in the 9200 block of US 150.

The initial investigation indicated that a gray 2017 Ford Escape, operated by 50-year-old Tammie E. Humphrey, was turning left from the John Jones Automotive access road in order to head westbound on US 150.

She was struck at a right angle by a gray 2002 Dodge Durango, operated by 43-year-old Jerry T. Templeton, that was heading eastbound on US 150.

Tammie E. Humphrey was transported by ambulance to the University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly upon arriving.

Jerry T. Templeton was arrested at the scene under the suspicion of operating while intoxicated and incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail.

Toxicology results from Ms. Humphrey are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

