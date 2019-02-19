NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Friends and family of a skateboarder killed in New Albany have honored his life by saving others on Monday.

The American Red Cross hosted a special blood drive in memory of 32-year-old Matt Brewer.

“I miss him and I think everyone does,” said his cousin, Carey Henderson.

Brewer was a New Albany native with two passions: skateboarding and service to others.



“I promised Matt after he was gone that I would do my best to be like him,” Henderson explained.

It’s why she and his other cousins coordinated a blood drive in his honor.

Brewer died last August. He was hit by a car while riding his skateboard home from the New Albany skate park.

A donor waits to give blood during a drive in memory of Matt Brewer. Brewer was killed while riding his skateboard home in New Albany in 2018.

WHAS-TV

“He was in the hospital and he got a whole lot of blood from the Red Cross and I know they tried their best to help him so this is our time, kind of like a 'give back' I think,” his mother, Judith Brewer said.



One pint of blood can save up to three people’s lives. As more than 60 people donated at 8th Street Pizza in memory of Matthew on Monday, it means enough blood was donated to save up to 180 lives.

An undated photo of skateboarder Matt Brewer and his mother Judith Brewer.

Family of Matt Brewer

“I think about him all the time and I think if he's looking down he's thinking, ‘wow, this is really great,’” his mother said with joy.

Anyone can give blood by calling 1-800-Red Cross.

