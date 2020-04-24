SELLERSBURG, Ind. — At least one person is dead after a crash late Thursday night in southern Indiana. The crash happened sometime before midnight on I-65S in Clark County.

"ISP Sellersburg is working a fatal crash on I-65 southbound in Clark County near the 7 mile-marker. I-65 southbound is closed, with traffic diverted off at the 9 mile-marker," Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said on Twitter. The 7 mile-marker is near the Clark County Airport and Dream Lake.

Both lanes of I-65S were closed for several hours as police investigated the scene. The interstate reopened around 4 a.m. on Friday. It is unclear how many cars were involved and police haven't released any further information on how the crash may have happened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.

