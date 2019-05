CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Clarksville Police are warning potential renters of a possible scam.

Police say scammers are attempting to rent tenants homes that do not belong to them.

The scammers are attempting to get unsuspecting renters to send them money for down payment or security deposit.

Police are urging rents not to make deals without meeting the owners and seeing the property firsthand.

If you feel like you are being targeted, please contact police.