Beloved New Albany assistant principal dies from COVID

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany community is heartbroken after an assistant principal died from COVID-19.

Nancy Givens, who was battling cancer, died from the virus Sunday according to Justin Campbell, who worked with Givens and was a close friend.

"She was winning that fight," Campbell said. "She was about to start her fourth round of chemo. The mass had shrunk, her kidney levels were getting better."

Campbell said just days after Givens got that good news, she got her COVID diagnosis.

"From there, it was probably about four weeks or so and, already having the chemo and things, her immune system already down," Campbell said. "Her body just couldn't handle that fight with COVID."

Kionna Whitehead, who had Givens as a counselor several years ago, was heartbroken by the news.

"If it wasn't for Mrs. Givens, I probably wouldn't have stayed in school, I probably wouldn't have worked my hardest," Whitehead said. "She was very special to me."

Whitehead was one of several students devastated by the news.

Several took to Facebook and shared their stories about how Givens touched their lives in a positive way.

I was not going to post anything but I am getting a lot of messages and I don’t won’t to be selfish. Nancy Givens passed... Posted by Justin Campbell on Sunday, August 29, 2021

"She's definitely one of a kind," Campbell said. "She's definitely one that never gave up on a kid."

Campbell said he hopes those who hear Givens story are reminded that life is short, so it's important to live each day as his dear friend did.

"She loved unconditionally and I hope that's what people take away from the little bit they've known about her," Campbell said. "Love, give people second chances, give people another chance and don't give up on people."

If you'd like to pay respects, a drive-thru visitation will be from 1-4 p.m.on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Kraft Funeral Service in New Albany.

