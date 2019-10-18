(WHAS11)-Two people have been rescued from an apartment in Jeffersonville.

The fire happened off 8th Street after 6 p.m. Oct.17 a couple of blocks away from Memorial Park.

Fire crews received calls of a building that had smoke coming from the roof.

8 units in the complex were damaged due to the fire and smoke, displacing eight families.

The American Red Cross is now helping those people with shelter and food.

Of the two people rescued by fire crews, one did receive medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Jeffersonville Fire Marshals are still investigating.

