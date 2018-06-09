SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS1) -- The Shelby County Coroner's Office is expected to release the identity of the remains found in February 2017.

The human remains were discovered on a rural property in 2017.

The sheriff said the remains were found on top of the ground. He also said after the discovery the department had gotten calls from families with loved ones that are missing.

