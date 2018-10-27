McDaniels, Ky (WHAS11) — One person has died and two more were injured after a home exploded Saturday morning.

According to Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate, the explosion happened around 10:15 a.m. (Central Time) at a home in the 700 block of Camp Green Shore Lane. This is located near Rough River Lake.

The investigation is still ongoing, but officials are currently looking at this as a gas leak that caused the explosion. They do not believe this was the result of any criminal activity.

The two who were injured were taken to University Hospital in Louisville. Their injuries are currently unknown.

