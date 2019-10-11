LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville-based nonprofit serving women facing cancer is raising money for cancer research through its Colors for Change event.

The event’s name comes from the bright scarves collected and sent across the country and world by Hope Scarves.

Laura MacGregor, founder of the nonprofit, was 30-years-old and 7 months pregnant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

When a friend mailed her a box of scarves with a note saying, “you can do this!”, her life changed.

“We actually started in a backyard of a friend's house of just gathering with our friends to tell them about this idea of hope scarves. And now, 8 years later we have a capacity crowd and sold out through our ticket sales and our sponsorships," she said.

Hope Scarves has distributed more than 10,000 scarves to all 50 states and has even gone global across 23 countries.

Her scarves giving comfort to women battling 92 types of cancer, ranging in age from 5 to 93.

It's raised more than $300,000 for breast cancer research.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.