LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An increase in the deer population causing concern in the Upper Highlands in Louisville.

Neighbors calling them a nuisance and wondering if the animals pose any risk.

For years the highlands have been known as a residential area, but now it's become home to more than just humans.

"And now it's like herds of deer," said Honi Goldman the President of the Upper Highlands Neighborhood Association. "Even in the last two years we have seen maybe triple, quadruple the amount of deer that are here."

Wandering out of the depths of the woods, people like Siobhan Sheehan, are being greeted at their homes daily by these large creatures.

"And I had no earthly idea about how invasive they could be to a neighborhood until we moved out to the highlands 20 years ago," Sheehan said.

Deer are showing up just a few miles from downtown. Those with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife say the increase in their population is normal in urban areas because of the reduction of predators. Especially this time of year during peak breeding season.

"So now that fall has come, we've lost a lot of our green foliage so we can see those deer now," said Bryan Cobban, the Private Lands Biologist for the area. "The number one thing you can do is if it's a small area is work on exclusion or or some harassment options."

Which could include different size fencing across the community. While they may feel like they are encroaching, by eating different plants and vegetables, they don't pose any danger to humans, except when a car is involved.

"They definitely don't associate that humans drive cars and cars hit deer.," Cobban said.

"It's when they wander out onto Newburg Road and you can hear the cars screeching and you know a deer's gotten hit," Sheehan said.

With deer more common during the fall, Kentucky State Police remind you to be very alert around sunrise, and after sunset when you're driving.

That's when they're more active.

When you are driving at night, use high beams to better light up the eyes of the deer near the road.

If you do see a deer, brake and slow down, but do not swerve to avoid hitting the deer.

