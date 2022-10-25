High-speed fiber internet headed to Shepherdsville area

More than 7,200 homes and businesses around Zoneton including select areas around Bullitt County will be equipped for the service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Bullitt County who have never had internet at their homes will finally be connected to fiber and high-speed broadband.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement at the Bullitt County Courthouse with officials from Kinetic on Tuesday.

More than 7,200 homes and businesses around Zoneton and surrounding parts of Bullitt County will be equipped for the service.

The service is being called “next-generation access” because users will be able to download at speeds up to 1 gigabit per second or 1,000 megabits a second.

“I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit 19,000 Kentucky homes and businesses here and throughout our great commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It allows Kentuckians to stay connected with school, healthcare services and family, and is also critical to the success of our state’s economy and to future job creation.”

This news comes a day after Beshear announced infrastructure and expanding broadband would be some of his top priorities for 2023.

State leaders like Rep. Thomas Huff, R-Shepherdsville, said the service will help in the county’s economic development efforts.

“I am very happy for the citizens of Bullitt County. Thank you to Kinetic for making the investment in our community that will allow us to compete on a global scale with any other region in the world,” he said.

Kinetic officials said they should have remaining underground optical fiber cables for the project laid by January 2023.

Customers who want to find out if they may be eligible for a speed upgrade can call their retail store at (270) 765-1892 or they can visit gokinetic.com to sign up for service.

