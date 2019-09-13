LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo’s new baby elephant needs a name, and you can help choose it!

From now until September 29 at midnight, you can send name suggestions for the calf online. Three of the names submitted will be chosen by the elephant zoo keepers as finalists, and you will get the chance to vote on your favorite name in October.

Only names submitted through the zoo’s website will be considered. Click here to submit your suggestion.

In early August, Mikki, the zoo’s African elephant, gave birth to the male calf. The two can now be seen on exhibit. For more information on when you can view them, click here.

MORE | Baby elephant makes public debut at Louisville Zoo

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.