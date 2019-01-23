LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Heather French Henry, the Deputy Commissioner of Kentucky Department of Veteran's Affairs, has filed paperwork to start raising money to run for Secretary of State, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance spokesperson.

In 2014, then governor Steve Beshear appointed her to head veteran’s affairs in Kentucky.

As of Jan. 23, Heather French Henry has not filed to be on the ballot with the Secretary of State's Office.

She was named Miss America in 2000. It was around this time she started the Heather French Foundation for Veterans.

Former Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Steve Henry is her husband.

Allison Lundergan Grimes is the current Secretary of State in Kentucky.

