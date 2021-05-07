Police said the accident happened on July 4 shortly after midnight.

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — A Hartford City man died after being struck by shrapnel from a mortar tube on July 4.

The Huntington County corner said the accident happened at 965 West County Road 700 South in Salamonie Township shortly after midnight.

The coroner’s office said 41-year-old Steven Sims died after being struck near his abdomen.

Investigators said the mortar shell exploded inside the tube, causing the pressure to breech the side of the tube and hit Sims.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the extent of injury. The final cause of death will be determined by the autopsy.

Salamonie Township is roughly 90 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.