The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a name for their newest addition.

The office has a new K-9, a German Shorthair Pointer, who will be sniffing out drugs but also serve as a therapy dog to comfort children during court proceedings.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department Retro addition to a modern uniform. Although we move forward with m... odern uniform technology, we pay homage to all those who have served before us, dating back to 1809 when our 1st sheriff, Spier Spencer was appointed by Territorial Governor William Henry Harrison, before our great state became it's own.

The sheriff’s deputies want the social media community to post name ideas, they will look through them all and decide on a winning name Tuesday.

For more information on how you can help, visit their Facebook page and post your suggestion in the comments.

