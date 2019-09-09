The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a name for their newest addition.
The office has a new K-9, a German Shorthair Pointer, who will be sniffing out drugs but also serve as a therapy dog to comfort children during court proceedings.
The sheriff’s deputies want the social media community to post name ideas, they will look through them all and decide on a winning name Tuesday.
For more information on how you can help, visit their Facebook page and post your suggestion in the comments.
