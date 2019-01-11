LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a new round of questions, the former chairman of UofL was pressed about the bombshell comments he made this summer. David Grissom alleged former President Jim Ramsey told him a trustee was the source of the money that funded strippers in the basketball dorm.

The nearly five-hour long deposition on October 16 called into question why Grissom did not report the findings. He said he did not believe it was important to report hearsay.

Grissom said in July Ramsey never gave him a name and he did not ask Ramsey for it. Ramsey's attorney, Steve Pence denies Ramsey ever said these things to Grissom.

WHAS11 reached out to UofL for comment, but they said they do not comment on pending litigation.

The question about the biggest mystery remaining in the UofL scandal still stands --who paid the money?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.