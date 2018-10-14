LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Get your cameras ready - there's a new place for selfie-taking tourists and locals. The "Greetings From Louisville" mural is ready for its close-up.

The mural is located on Central Avenue near Churchill Downs and is part of the nationwide mural series called the "Greetings Tour".

This is the 32nd mural for the artists and the first one in Kentucky.

The mural includes iconic Louisville symbols like the Kentucky Derby, the Louisville Cardinal, the Big Four Bridge, and a bourbon barrel.

The artists say they want to put at least one mural in every state. Their next stop is Miami, Florida.

