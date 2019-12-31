LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD issued a Golden Alert Monday evening for 60-year-old Nina Colbert. Colbert was last seen in the 4900 block of Determine Lane in PRP.

She is 60-years-old, 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 105 lbs.

Police are asking if you have any information, call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD (5673)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.