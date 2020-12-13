Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville man last seen in St. Matthews

Authorities said 37-year-old Johnny Harold was last seen near Baptist East Hospital on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.

He’s described as a white male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 190-pounds.

Harold was last seen wearing a long sleeve pullover (unknown color), cranberry pants and socks with no shoes.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact authorities.

