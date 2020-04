LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been canceled for a missing 27-year-old.

Ashley Essex was last seen near 4145 West Market Street. Essex is about 5'6" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and tan shoes.

