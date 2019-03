LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 26-year-old Louisville man.

Authorities say Aaron Waldrip was last seen near the intersection of Crown Manor Plaza and Hikes Lane in West Buechel around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

He’s a white male, around 6-foot-1-inches tall, and weighing around 210-pounds.

Waldrip was last seen wearing a black sip up hoodie and black sweatpants.

If you’ve seen him or have any further information, you’re asked to call 911.