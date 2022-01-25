Opening statements, first witness called in federal trial of former Minneapolis officers

Monday, the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements to the court, and the prosecution called an FBI video and audio evidence expert to the stand.

ST PAUL, Minn — Prosecution and defense make opening statements

FBI audio and video evidence expert Kimberly Meline, first witness called by prosecutors

Attorney for Thomas Lane said his client will testify

On Monday the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority began in earnest.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with failing to provide Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

As proceedings began in the courtroom, Judge Paul Magnuson reviewed the charges, procedure and pandemic protocol with the jury and the prosecution and defense teams made their opening statements.

Prosecutor Samantha Trepel spoke to the jury about the three officers' lack of action while Floyd struggled to breathe under Chauvin's knee and then outlined several points of the prosecution's strategy, which will include sharing videos with the courtroom and witness accounts.

The court took a short break, followed by defense attorney Robert Paule issuing opening statements on behalf of his client Tou Thao.

Paule began by "acknowledging the tragedy" of George Floyd's death before reviewing the timeline of his arrest and said the video taken by bystander Darnella Frazier doesn't show the full picture of what happened that day. He concluded by asking the jury for a "Not Guilty" verdict for Thao.

Next the court heard opening remarks from J. Alexander Kueng's attorney, Thomas Plunkett. He told the jury that Kueng was a rookie officer who might've felt intimated by the dynamics of the Minneapolis Police Department. Plunkett implored the jury use "common sense" in their decision for Kueng when deciding if he acted with bad purpose and specifically intended to "deprive Mr. Floyd of his rights."

The final defense attorney to issue an opening statement was Earl Gray, Thomas Lane's lawyer. According to KARE 11 reporter Karla Hult, Gray's statements most directly pointed fingers at Derek Chauvin and painted Lane as a "gentle giant."

Gray says Chauvin responded to Lane's concerns about Floyd: "He's staying where he's at."



Following opening statements, the prosecution called its first witness, FBI video and audio evidence expert Kimberly Meline.

Meline told the court she worked to synchronize the footage, including that taken inside and outside Cup Foods, surveillance from other area businesses, bystander recordings and police body camera video, explaining how it could help determine what happened that day.

Following Meline's testimony, the judge dismissed the jury just before 5 p.m.

After court adjourned, George Floyd's girlfriend of three years, Courteney Ross, spoke about the federal trial.

For opening statements, Ross said she thought the prosecution did "an amazing job."

When it came to the defense, she said, "Right now it's frustrating because they're not taking any accountability. I know it's their job to present things in a way that favor the defendants but right now it just seems like a blame game."