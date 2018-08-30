LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It is a time in our history most will never fully comprehend unless they were there. In the late 60s, more than 600,000 Americans got the call to serve in Vietnam.

Nathaniel King was just 18-years-old when the letter came in the mail.

"I was called, and I went. You know? I served. I did my time,” says King. "I was there for a year. I spent 364 days in Vietnam. We were there doing what our government thought was right.”

King says it was a common theology if you could make it the first three weeks in the country, you would survive your deployment. It was a battle every day just to stay alive.

"War is hell and you just don't know what could happen. I know I was lucky. I was lucky quite a few times. Somebody was watching over me quite a few times,” says King.

Twenty-five percent of the soldiers who served in Vietnam were draftees. King fought alongside men from all over the United States from all kinds of backgrounds. As soldiers, it was not a war of politics. It was simply survival.

"A friend is somebody you can trust in a foxhole that's going to watch your back because you are going to watch theirs and once you can figure out who that is, you don't lose that friendship. All the guys that were in our unit. That's the way we feel,” says King.

After his service, King returned home to Louisville. He married his wife Caroline and raised two sons. Life seemed to return to normal, but he never forgot the men he fought beside. Several years ago, one fellow soldier Keith Flom found his phone number and gave him a call.

"Veterans day would come, and it would be like "Who's going to call first?" and he would usually beat me,” said King.

Flom found several other soldiers from their unit the 25th Division 2nd Battalion 22nd Mechanized Infantry and a few months ago gave King another call that took him by surprise.

"With me having the problem, the breathing problem, he calls me up one day and says hey we're coming to see you. I said what do you mean we are coming to see you? He says I got some guys together and we are going to come down to Louisville and spend some time with you and have a 50-year reunion and this is how it all got started,” says King.

Now 50 years later - he is about to see six more of his brothers from war. They have never reunited since leaving Vietnam in 1968.

"Man, I'm just trying to figure out what we gonna [sic] talk about for two days?" says King.

Coming up Thursday on 11 at 11 see their incredible reunion and sit in on the powerful conversation they had about their service and the legacy of the Vietnam war.

