LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The board of the Frazier History Museum today named Andy Treinen as president and CEO of the popular downtown destination, effective immediately.

Following a 25-year career in TV, Treinen joined the Frazier Museum in 2015 as director of marketing.

Along with former president Penny Peavler, Treinen spearheaded visits by Louisville’s own Jennifer Lawrence while The Hunger Games exhibition was at the museum, launched a new positioning for the facility – Where the World Meets Kentucky – and had a hand in coordinating with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association in making the Frazier the official starting point for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® in 2018.

New President and CEO Andy Trienen

Frazier History Museum

“Andy Treinen provides our board and leadership team the perfect combination of energy, intelligence, and creativity to carry the vision and the brand of the Frazier forward,” said Frazier board chair, Mac Brown. “I’m confident the museum has a bright, sustainable future and is well-positioned to carry out our mission of igniting the human spirit.”

Treinen takes over from Penny Peavler, who was president and CEO for four years and is now moving onto the Frazier’s board for a three-year term. She hand-selected Treinen as her eventual successor in naming him Vice President in 2018. This summer Peavler formed Cultural Tourism Consultants to focus on developing and reenergizing tourism entities throughout the region.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the opportunity to lead this amazing organization,” said Treinen. “I’m passionate about the role the Frazier plays in providing visitors a deeper understanding and appreciation of Kentucky, and we have a great board and staff bringing that vision to life every day. It’s an exciting time to be working with such a talented team.”

