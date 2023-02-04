Mobile bookstore hopes to build a love for literature in Louisville communities

Foxing Books said their goal is to bring their mobile bookstore to communities that don't have a bookstore on their corner.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mobile book truck is on a mission to bring books to every corner of the community.

Foxing Books made a stop in the NuLu district Sunday.

The company said their mobile, pop-up bookstore travels around Louisville to flea markets, coffee shops, bars and more.

They hope is to provide a neighborhood bookstore for the entire community and say they want to give everyone an opportunity to build a love for literature.

“We wanted to be in places where people didn’t necessarily have a bookstore on their corner,” owner Kelly Nusz said. “I mean, I don't have time to read every single book, but I have time to read a lot of them and getting recommendations from other people. And you know, just getting to share books with other people is the best thing that I can think to do.”

The next stop for Foxing Books will be on National Independent Bookstore Day on Apr. 29.

According to their website, they will be celebrating at Shippingport Brewing Company.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.