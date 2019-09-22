LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lovers of macaroni and cheese got a chance to stuff themselves with a lot of the gooey, golden goodness during the Mac and Cheese Festival.

The festival is the first of its kind in the city.

The festival brings together the area’s best restaurants, food trucks and local chefs, serving more than 40 styles of macaroni and cheese.

Foodies who wanted a little play during the festival also had the chance to sharpen their skills at axe throwing.

