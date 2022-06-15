First of its kind double-transplant surgery in Kentucky at UofL Health

Jewish Hospital is now among the very few hospitals across the country approved to perform all five solid organ transplants: heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first recipient of a combined heart and liver transplant in Kentucky, Michael Munday, is recovering well according to UofL Health.

"We are proud to celebrate such a big win,” said John Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of UofL Health Jewish Hospital.

“These incredible liver and heart transplant teams pushed boundaries to perform Kentucky’s first-ever double heart and liver transplant surgery. We are pleased to give Mr. Munday a second chance at life.”

Nearly a decade ago, Munday started having heart issues, with doctors saying it was only operating at 25%.

In July of 2021, things got even worse. Munday suffered from multiple ventricular arrhythmias over a short period of time, something he says was a "ventricular storm".

His heart's function fell to 10% and spent over two months at Jewish Hospital.

The double transplant was performed on March 22, 2022, and Munday returned home just 22 days later on April 13 with a healthy heart and liver. He says he is thankful for the top-notch staff at UofL Health.

“Everybody, the doctors, the nurses, the nursing aids treated me like a celebrity. I’m not 100% yet, but I’ve been feeling excellent," said Munday.

This surgery now makes Jewish Hospital among a very small percentage of hospitals across the country approved to perform all five solid organ transplants: heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas.

