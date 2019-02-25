LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The first black man to rise to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army has received an honor.

The Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage unveiled a new plaque commemorating Colonel Charles Young and raised the 9th Calvary Regiment flag in his honor.

Young was the third African-American to graduate from West Point and rose to the rank of colonel, the first to do so.

He was born in Kentucky as a slave but escaped with his family to Ohio.

Young also served as a member of the 9th Calvary, better known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

Those who honored him Sunday say even though 100 years have passed since Young’s death, it’s still important to keep his memory alive.

"Black military history, the subject itself, has not received the recognition that it should within the context of American history. That's the reason Colonel Young and many other blacks that made contributions in the defense of the nation have been left out from that standpoint," Charles Blatcher III said.

The speakers say while Young should inspire pride among African-Americans and he should really be someone all Americans should study and revere – to show the common bonds among all those who have defended this nation.

Their next goal is to ask the states of Kentucky and Ohio to bestow upon Young the honorary title of brigadier general.