LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It took more than 60 firefighters more than an hour to control a fire in the Russell neighborhood Saturday.

Crews responded to the unit located in the 1800 block of West Market Street before 4 a.m.

Officials say the multi-unit building has significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Metro Arson Team is investigating the cause.

