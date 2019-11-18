LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of volunteers from Middletown Christian Church helped a family get one step closer to building their home.

Ali and his wife Sima have been involved with Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program since last fall.

They moved to the United States three years ago to start a new life with their three sons.

Ali says it was wife that discovered the program and thought that a home would ensure he and his family would have a bright future.

“I have like 400 hours more to my house, now really I am done! I just need to work more hours and really, I need help – people to volunteer,” he said.

Ali says when he and his family finally receive the keys to their new home, they want to plant some trees and flowers in their new backyard.

