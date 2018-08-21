LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A plea to parents tonight from the family of a little boy who accidentally shot and killed himself in Louisville last week, they want others to lock up their guns.

Two-year-old Montreal Dunn got a hold of his father's gun nearly a week ago. His family said it was an accident, the gun in the house for protection after another relative was killed.

"He was a bundle of joy, just like any other 2-year-old, just full of life," Phillip Dunn, the boy’s uncle, said.

One of four siblings, family said there was always a lot of play inside his home.

But curiosity took hold of the toddler’s life last week when he grabbed his dad's gun.

Phillip Dunn said, "The dad was on his way to work to provide for the family and I guess forgot the gun or something. I guess that's what happened, just a pure accident."

Police ruled the incident an accident and confirmed they do not expect to file charges.

But this family wants the 2-year-old's death to be a lesson for others.

"I think if we be aware and educate ourselves no other parent or family member will have to be where I'm at, telling this story," Phillip Dunn said.

As they plan the toddler's funeral, they ask other families to secure weapons inside their home.

The family is encouraging other parents to invest in a gunlock and put the weapon away now before another child loses their life.

Dunn’s funeral is planned for Friday morning, Aug. 24.

