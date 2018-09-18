LOUISVILLE – Elizabeth Smart will be the keynote speaker for the Women 4 Women Annual Luncheon at Marriott Louisville Downtown.

The luncheon will be held on Oct. 10.

Smart’s 2002 abduction was a case that remains of high interest to this day. Smart is an abduction survivor and founder of Elizabeth Smart Foundation, where her goal is to be an “Inspiring Communicator of Hope.”

She is also the author of the New York Times Best-Selling Book, My Story, and a collaboration with the Department of Justice, You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment. Recent stories about Smart share one of her abusers is set to be released later in September.

“For most of our audience, we vividly remember this story, but for those who may not, the release of Wanda Barzee brings it all back to the forefront of our minds,” said Misty Cruse, executive director of Women 4 Women. “While human trafficking and sex abuse make headlines daily, Smart comes armed with not only practical advice for protecting our families, but encouragement for other victims … they don’t have to hide.”

Women 4 Women will also highlight the grant recipients of the 2018 grant program at the luncheon. As an advocacy and grantmaking organization, Women 4 Women partners with more than 30 nonprofits across the Louisville-area providing resources and connections for the most critical issues impacting our women and girls. Issues related to education, jobs and health are all addressed through partnerships in an ongoing attempt to help our women reach economic self-sufficiency and adequately provide for themselves and their families.

The Women 4 Women Annual Luncheon is presented by Fifth Third Bank. Registration for this year’s luncheon is open online. Individual registration is $125. To register, visit w4w.org/events/annual-luncheon. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. and doors open at noon.

