Teaser trailer drops for Dolly Parton's new Christmas special that's set in Dollywood

The movie-musical is set in Dollywood and tells the backstage story of making a network TV special.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — It's nearly the most wonderful time of the year: Dolly Parton is about to star in a new Christmas special!

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" will premiere on WBIR and other NBC stations on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8/7c. It will also be available on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

NBC released a teaser trailer for the movie this week, which you can check out below.

Earlier this summer, Dolly was spotted filming at Dollywood with celebrities such as Willie Nelson and Jimmy Fallon. Several passholders at the theme park were able to take videos and photos of Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson riding together in a golf cart on Aug. 8.

Other stars in the movie include actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer, Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley Cyrus, country artist Jimmie Allen, Christian rock artist Zach Williams, and more.

The movie-musical is set in Dollywood and tells the backstage story of making a network TV special.